iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,983 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.33% of iStar worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 8,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

