Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.13

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and traded as high as $13.37. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 6,079 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.24. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.66%.

About Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

