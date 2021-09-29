IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

IWG plc (LON:IWG)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 292.30 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.85). Approximately 1,678,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,151,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.88).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IWG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IWG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 301.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.62.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

