Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.41 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.