Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $90.20 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average is $134.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

