James G. Reinhart Sells 10,600 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $220,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James G. Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00.

TDUP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 845,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ThredUp by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

