James Leal Sells 1,905 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $231,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James Leal sold 3,574 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $439,602.00.

On Friday, August 27th, James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88.

On Tuesday, July 27th, James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 537,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,730. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,354.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average of $98.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

