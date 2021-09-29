Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.91 and last traded at $65.97. 7,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 17,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71.

