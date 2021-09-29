Jason P. Rhodes Sells 51,389 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,320,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Generation Bio stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 216,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,971. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
