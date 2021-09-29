Jason P. Rhodes Sells 51,389 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,320,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Generation Bio stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 216,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,971. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

