Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Methanex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.

MX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.32.

MX stock opened at C$59.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 in the last ninety days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s payout ratio is 10.91%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

