Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 433,525 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 6,125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,525 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $26,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,446,000 after buying an additional 987,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.19. 15,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,547. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

