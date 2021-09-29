Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 75,001 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,853.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,001 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AON by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AON by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $302.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

