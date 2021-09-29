Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 966.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.47% of Vocera Communications worth $20,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 170,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,161. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.98 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,701 shares of company stock worth $2,763,228 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

