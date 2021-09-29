Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,777,000 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,777,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,241,000. Agree Realty makes up about 1.6% of Jefferies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 5.48% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after acquiring an additional 726,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,435,000 after buying an additional 282,814 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,343 shares of company stock worth $1,631,095. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.