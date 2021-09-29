Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 442,680 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 442,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,952,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after buying an additional 230,959 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,119,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,207,496. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.