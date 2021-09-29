Jefferies Group LLC Invests $76.84 Million in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,430,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,840,000. Lexington Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Jefferies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 2.32% of Lexington Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,003,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 677,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 51,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

