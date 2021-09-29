Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 45,799 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CIT Group worth $27,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 9,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

