Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,956,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bentley Systems news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion and a PE ratio of 119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

