Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,924,120 Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,924,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,249,000. Shift Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 5.85% of Shift Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. 50,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,633. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $606.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.