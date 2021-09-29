Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 456.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.60. 345,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.68. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.90, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,159 shares of company stock worth $124,556,040. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

