Jefferies Group LLC Sells 14,350 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 753,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,518,534. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.