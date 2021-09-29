Jefferies Group LLC Takes $18.02 Million Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,016,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

CDLX stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. 11,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 24,626 shares valued at $2,585,673. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.