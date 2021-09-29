Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,699,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,332,000. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Jefferies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.17% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 42,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,108. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

