Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 217,220 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,220 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $45,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE CBRE opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

