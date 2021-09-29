Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 22,642 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.82% of Century Communities worth $40,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 84.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

CCS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

