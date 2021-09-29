Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 689,252 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $40,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

