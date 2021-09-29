Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 96,964 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 96,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Lennar worth $42,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

