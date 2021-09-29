Jennison Associates LLC Buys 119,471 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,471 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.48% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $34,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 123.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.