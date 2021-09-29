Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,074 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.62% of Shift4 Payments worth $46,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

