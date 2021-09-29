Jennison Associates LLC Has $35.09 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,986 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.26% of Cactus worth $35,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 206,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 195,302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cactus by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHD opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

