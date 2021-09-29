Jennison Associates LLC Has $35.44 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.04% of First Bancorp worth $35,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 790,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.