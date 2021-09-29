Jennison Associates LLC Has $36.33 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,886,276 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PG&E worth $36,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCG opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

