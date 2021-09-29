Jennison Associates LLC Has $36.68 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.78% of Wingstop worth $36,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $165.50 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

