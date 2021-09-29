Jennison Associates LLC Has $44.84 Million Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.95% of EVO Payments worth $44,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 839,720 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,181.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

