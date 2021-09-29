Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,421,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NiSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

