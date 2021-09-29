Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,409 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Catalent worth $40,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 688.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 22.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Catalent by 519.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 38,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

