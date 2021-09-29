Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505,474 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of Brooks Automation worth $37,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,840 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

