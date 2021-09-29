Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,326 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Prologis by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 135.2% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 73,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Prologis stock opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

