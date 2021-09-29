Jennison Associates LLC Sells 526,698 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,698 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.59% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $38,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $201,000.

BJ stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

