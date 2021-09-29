Jennison Associates LLC Takes $35.34 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 253,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,343,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of HEICO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in HEICO by 47.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

