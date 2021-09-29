Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,022 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.68% of Boot Barn worth $41,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE BOOT opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.