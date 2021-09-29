Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.95% of Cardlytics worth $39,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDLX opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,880,157.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 24,626 shares worth $2,585,673. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

