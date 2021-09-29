Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.69% of Blueprint Medicines worth $35,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,356 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

