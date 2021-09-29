Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.86 ($37.48).

JEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JEN stock opened at €30.00 ($35.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.72. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of €32.46 ($38.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

