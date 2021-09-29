Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0310 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $395,395.91 and approximately $68,575.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00120042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00174376 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.