Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 45,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,192,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

