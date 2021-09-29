John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.88

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.88 and traded as low as $55.00. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $488.39 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

