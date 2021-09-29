Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 329,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,766,000 after acquiring an additional 142,050 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $167.66. The firm has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.