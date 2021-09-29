JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Up 0.1%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.68. 2,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55.

