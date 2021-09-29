JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 711,248 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $748,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $272.83 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

